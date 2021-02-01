Saints Add Pair From Manitoba

The St. Clair College Men's Basketball team spread their recruiting net west to Manitoba producing a pair of backcourt commitments from Winnipeg in preparation for the 2021-22 season.

6'2" guard Paul Francisco was a 2017 Manitoba Provincial Champion for Kelvin High School (Winnipeg, MB) before spending a year at Athol Murray College of Notre Dame (Wilcox, SK). Francisco was named an Adidas Top 40 Allstar in 2017 after earning several all-star tournament selections.

5'9" guard Jacob Macalalad was a regional and provincial all-star selection for Maples Collegiate (Winnipeg, MB) in addition to earning his team's Most Outstanding Player Award along with being named the school's Varsity Athlete of the Year. Macalalad also spent a year at Athol Murray College of Notre Dame Prep (Wilcox, SK).

Both Francisco and Macalalad plan to study in St. Clair's Fitness and Health Promotion program academically.