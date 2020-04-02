Saints Add Top Recruits

The St. Clair College men's volleyball program has announced the signing of four top recruits for the 2020-21 season.

The players are Marc Galipeau, Ler Lar Hay, Vaunn Smith, and Owen Kemp.



Marc Galipeau is from LaSalle from where he attends Sandwich Secondary High School. He plays for Sky Volleyball Club.

The 6'3" outside hitter will be enrolling in the Protection, Security and Investigations program.

Marc was named the Male Athlete of the Year at Sandwich. "I choose St. Clair because of the great campus and outstanding facilities right in my own backyard. Both of my parents attended the college and speak highly of the climate that the school represents," stated Galipeau.



Ler Lar Hay is also from Windsor where he goes to Kennedy Collegiate. He also plays for Sky Volleyball Club. Ler Lar is a 5'8" outside hitter and libero who will be taking the Plumbing Techniques Program.

Hay won the MVP volleyball award in high school in grades 9 to 12 .Ler Lar is excited to come to St. Clair, "I believe St. Clair College is the best place for me because it will give me the opportunity to grow as a player as well as help me to become successful in my future career."



St. Clair finished the 2019-20 regular season with a record of 8-10 in the OCAA West Division ending up in 6th place.

The Saints almost pulled off a huge upset in their crossover playoff match falling to the eventual bronze medal winning Georgian Grizzlies by a score of 3-2 dropping the 5th set 15-13. The Saints were ranked as high as 9th in the OCAA during the season.



with files from Jay Shewfelt- St Clair College