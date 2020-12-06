Saints Add Top Recruits

The St. Clair College Department of Athletics and women's volleyball program has signed three local recruits, Mikayla Stocks, Ashley Maleyko, and Jade Thompson for the 2021-22 season.

Stocks is from LaSalle where she is attending Sandwich Secondary School. While at Sandwich she was a 3 time WECSSAA Champion which included three undefeated seasons.

She also has played with Sky Volley Windsor, South County and Michigan Force Clubs.

Maleyko is a LaSalle native who will be graduating from Villanova High School. The 5'10 Outside Hitter/Middle Blocker also has played for the Sky Volley Windsor Club.

She won the Coaches Award with Sky in 2017 and 2019.

Thompson is from Windsor where she is finishing up her high school career at St. Joseph's where she was a WECSSAA finalist in 2017 and 2018.

The 6'0 Middle Blocker also played club volleyball for the South County Bandits where she won the South County Award of Merit in 2019.

St. Clair finished the 2019-20 regular season with a record of 13-5 in the OCAA West Division ending up in 3rd place. The Saints won bronze at the OCAA Championship only losing to the eventual champions Fanshawe in the semi final.

The Saints were ranked as high as 3rd in the OCAA during the season and were ranked as high as 13th in Canada.