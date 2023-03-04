Saints advance to semi-finals of OCAA Championship

The St. Clair Saints men's basketball team has a chance on Saturday night to punch their ticket to the gold medal match of the OCAA Championship, after an impressive 97-85 victory over the Conestoga Condors on Friday.

The last quarterfinal of the day on Friday featured the hometown team, as the #4 nationally ranked Saints (15-3) took the rubber match against the Condors (12-7) after both squads split the regular season series.

The Saints had four players in double figures and were led by Jalen Harmon who posted 25 points to go along with seven rebounds. Chad Vincent-Simon notched a double-double with 21 points and 13 boards.

Harmon was named Player of the Game for the St. Clair Saints.

The Saints will now take on the Lambton Lions (11-9) at 6:30 p.m. trying to clinch a spot in the gold medal match as well as a berth at the 2023 CCAA National Championship.

Officials say free admission is being offered to both St. Clair Students, as well as those aged 12 and under, while tickets are $10 for everyone else.