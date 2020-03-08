Saints Advance to the OCAA Women's Basketball Gold Medal Game

The St. Clair College Saints have advanced to final at the OCAA Women's Basketball Championship tournament being held in Windsor.

The host Saints pulled off a 66-65 win over Etobicoke's Humber College Saturday afternoon to advance to Sunday's gold medal game.

The Hawks were ranked first in Ontario and eighth in Canada entering the game, suffering just one loss all season.

Anna Ulicny of Tecumseh earned the St. Clair Player of the Game Award after scoring a team high 17 points, including 4 triples to go with 4 rebounds and 3 assists.

The Saints now advance to this afternoon's gold medal game in a rematch of last year's final against London's Fanshawe College.

The Falcons beat the Ottawa's Algonquin College Thunder 83-73 Saturday.

Last year's gold medal game saw the Falcons beat the Saints for the OCAA title.

This year's gold medal game is set for 3:30 p.m. at the St. Clair College SportsPlex.