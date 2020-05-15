Saints Athletes Top of the Class

The St. Clair College Varsity program produced four female Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association Academic All-Canadians this past season including golfer Shannon Coffey (Windsor, ON), soccer player Cassie Nicholas (Windsor, ON) along with basketball playing twin sisters Logan and Jana Kucera (Chatham, ON).

Rookie golfer Coffey won an individual OCAA provincial Silver Medal this past fall and was named part of the All-Ontario team allowing her to advance to the National Championships where she finished in 11th place. The first-year student earned OCAA All-Academic honours with a perfect grade point average in St. Clair's Interior Design program.

The 4th year Nicholas starred for the Saints on the pitch scoring 6 goals this past fall and was rewarded with her 2nd selection as a West Division All-Star. She is a 4-time OCAA All-Academic winner and is graduating from St. Clair's Collaborative Nursing program later this year. Nicholas has scored 19 goals in 38 games over four outdoor seasons and helped St. Clair to an Indoor Silver Medal in 2017. Her perfect GPA this year allowed her to win this award for the second year in a row.

The 3rd year Kucera sisters were part of St. Clair' Silver Medal winning team for the second year in a row with Logan being named a West Division 1st Team All-Star team selection with Jana earning a 2nd Team choice. Logan was 10th in provincial scoring at 16.4 points per game with Jana ranking 16th at 15.1 points per game. Both were OCAA Championship All-Star team members and achieved honours at St. Clair. This is the second year in a row that Jana Kucera has received the Academic All-Canadian Award.

The Academic All-Canadian award is the CCAA's most prestigious student-athlete honour which epitomizes a commitment to academic success and athletic achievement. To achieve this award a student-athlete in a CCAA sport must be named as one of the following: 1) a provincial conference All-Star 2) a provincial or national championship All-Star team 3) a provincial or national championship MVP and achieve academic honours standing at their institution.

with files from (St. Clair College Athletic Coordinator Ted Beale)



