Saints Basketball Legend Muldoon dies at 69

St. Clair College is mourning the loss of one of its most beloved coaches.

The college announce retired men's basketball coach Rick Muldoon died at the age of 69 Monday.

Muldoon started his career at St. Clair as an assistant coach in 1995 before taking the helm for the team the following year.

He coached the second most games in team history at 382 and stepped away from the court with a 106-66 recorded in 13 seasons.

Muldoon claimed two West Region titles in 2001-02 and 2003-04 but his greatest success was in the 2005-06 season when the Saints posted a 21-13 overall record.

Athletic Coordinator Ted Beale says Muldoon was beloved within the college and the community.

He says Muldoon was a fantastic individual.

"He was just such a great guy and always willing to be kind of part of the fabric in the community and gave so much to the students and the athletes at the college and he'll be missed for sure," says Beale.

Beale says former players and colleagues have already reached out to express interest in creating a scholarship fund in Muldoon's honour.

Anyone interested in participating in the fund can contact the athletic department at St. Clair for more information.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi