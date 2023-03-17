Saints battle Dawson in semi-final action at nationals

The St. Clair Saints men's basketball team is looking to keep the dream alive at the 2023 Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) Men's Basketball National Championship.

The Saints hit the hardwood Friday night for their semi-final match up against Montreal's Dawson Blues.

St. Clair is coming off a 108-93 win over St. Mary's in quarter-final action on Thursday while Dawson beat the VIU Mariners in overtime 91-85.

Saints co-head coach Brendon Seguin says the Saints are familiar with Dawson.

"Today's going to be another battle," says Seguin. "We play Dawson out of Montreal and we're pretty familiar with them, we've played them the last three years so kind of know what they're about and they're a good basketball team."

He says Dawson is a bigger and physical team.

"They have just a bigger team top to bottom so they can do a few different things and they can get the ball to the rim," he says.

Tip-off is set for 6pm MT, 8pm ET.

With a win, the Saints will head to the gold medal game on Sunday.

A loss means the team heads to the bronze medal bracket and will play on Saturday.