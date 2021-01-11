Saints Blast Bears in Wild Card Contest

The Saints are moving on in the playoffs after blasting the Bears 21-9 in New Orleans.

Drew Brees threw for 265 yards and two touchdowns for the Saints, who advance to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional Round next Sunday.

Alvin Kamara ran for 99 yards and a score in the victory.

Mitchell Trubisky finished 19-of-29 for 191 yards and a TD to Jimmy Graham on the final play of game for Chicago.

David Montgomery was held to just 31 yards on 12 carries in defeat.



