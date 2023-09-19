iHeartRadio
Saints defeat Panthers in divisional battle on MNF


(Charlotte, NC)  --  The Saints prevailed over the Panthers in an NFC South battle on Monday Night Football.  

New Orleans defeated Carolina 20-17 at Bank of America Stadium.  

Tony Jones Jr. rushed 12 times for 34 yards and two touchdowns as the Saints improved to 2-and-0.  

Chris Olave reeled in six receptions for 86 yards, while Taysom Hill tallied nine carries for a team-high 75 rushing yards.  

Carolina QB Bryce Young completed 22-of-33 attempts for 153 yards and one touchdown.  

He added two carries for 34 yards.  

Eddy Pineiro was 3-for-3 on field goal attempts in the losing effort.  

The Saints are tied with the Falcons and Buccaneers atop the division, while the Panthers slip to 0-and-2.  

— with files from MetroSource

