Saints Drop the Quarterback-less Broncos

Taysom Hill ran for two touchdowns as the Saints beat the quarterback-less Broncos 31-3 in Denver.

Latavius Murray ran for 124 yards and two touchdowns as New Orleans moved to 9-and-2.

Michael Thomas had four catches for 50 yards in the win.

Denver was playing without a traditional quarterback as all four were on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Backup Jeff Driskel tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. Starter Drew Lock and backups Blake Bortles and Brett Rypien were all judged to be high-risk COVID-19 close contacts and were unable to play against the Saints.

Lock acknowledged in a tweet before the game the QBs did not wear masks when they met last week.

Their absence forced the Broncos to start receiver Kendall Hinton at quarterback. Hinton, who was a receiver on the practice squad, went 1-for-9 for 13 yards and two interceptions.

The Broncos fell to 4-and-7.

With files from the Associated Press