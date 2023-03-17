Saints fall 83-81 to Montreal in semi-finals, will now compete in bronze bracket

The St. Clair Saints men's basketball team will now compete for bronze following a 83-81 loss Friday evening.

St. Clair went up against Montreal's Dawson Blues in the 2023 Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) Men's Basketball National Championship where both teams were competing to make it to the gold medal round.

It was an extremely close first quarter in the semi-final match up, where the Blues were up just slightly 20-19.

In the second, the Saints trailed 40-37 to Montreal.

At the end of third quarter, the Blues extended their lead 67-60.

A very intense final quarter saw both teams remain close on the scoreboard. With 1.1 seconds remaining, the Blues had possession of the ball and were able to inbound it and score before the buzzer, winning 83-81.

St. Clair will now compete in the bronze medal bracket on Saturday evening at 5 p.m. EST against the Capilano Blues.

