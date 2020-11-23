Saints Finish Top 8 in Rocket League Playoffs

The St. Clair Saints Rocket League Team was the top placing Canadian team on Sunday in the North American Rocket League Playoffs.

The Saints earned a bye on Saturday after going 13-1 in the regular season.

On Sunday, the Saints trimmed the Rochester Institute of Technology in the round of 32 winning the best of five series, 3-2.

They also dropped Colorado State University 3-1 but lost 4-0 to Georgia Tech in the Quarterfinals.

With a top 8 finish the Saints qualified to the Collegiate Rocket League Wildcard event, considered the premier level of competition in the sport at the collegiate level.

St Clair's Tyler "Fusion" Bellavance, Kamal Alhariri, Ryan "Cuhriz" Gray, and Mark "Endeavor" Apigo earned $2500 in scholarship prizing for their efforts.

In other Saints Esports news, the Call of Duty team is off to a 2-0 start in the brand new Cold War season.

The Saints defeated Bethany College and the Stevens Institute of Technology.