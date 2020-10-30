Saints Gaming Earns a Win Over Lancer Gaming

The inaugural match-up between Saints Gaming and Lancer Gaming goes to St. Clair College.

Saints Gaming hosted Lancer Gaming through in League of Legends Ontario Post-Secondary esports play Thursday, the first official meeting between the two hometown teams.

As the Saints were the home team, they had the ability to host the event on their Saints Gaming Twitch channel.

In a best of three series, the Lancers took an early lead thanks to Osama Al Eisawy, a second-year neuroscience major and "Jungler" for the Lancers, who made excellent team decisions in the trenches to coordinate a win over the neighbouring Saints to take a 1-0 Lancer lead.

During Game Two, the tide turned back in the favour of the Saints despite some clean picks and critical stops of all shen units made by 3rd year business administration major, Michael Clarke in the top position. But the Lancers made critical errors throughout the game where the Saints maintained pressure across the board to claim a win leaving it tied at one-all.

In Game Three, pressure unfolded back and forth as the Lancers Al Eisawy's elder dragon steal began to pave the way, though the Lancers drained their "elder steal" after a near comeback over the Saints to lose in the end.

The Lancers next see action against Queen's on November 5 at 6:00 p.m.