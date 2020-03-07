Saints Heading to OCAA Women's Basketball Semi-Final

The OCAA Women's Basketball Championship continues this weekend at the St. Clair College Sportsplex.

In quarter-final action Friday, the Saints outlasted George Brown College for a 74-66 win.

Noor Bazzi scored 17-points while adding 16-rebounds to record a double-double on her way to being named the St. Clair Player of the Game.

The Saints move on to play Humber Saturday night in the semi-finals.

Tip off time is scheduled for 6pm.

A win would put St. Clair into the gold medal game Sunday afternoon.