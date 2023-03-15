Saints in Alberta for men's national basketball championship

The St. Clair Saints men's basketball team is in Calgary preparing for the national championship.

The team arrived in Alberta on Tuesday for the 2023 Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) Men's Basketball National Championship.

The Saints advanced to the national tournament after winning the provincial championship on home court earlier this month.

Saints co-head coach Brendon Seguin says the team is trying to bring a national championship back to Windsor.

"Honestly they've been excited for about a week now and it's been our goal to kind of tamper their emotions and get to this week and now that it's here, everybody is really excited, good mood and ready to play some games," says Seguin.

He says the team has been playing really good basketball since January.

"We're trying to continue it for three more games and make some history and try to win a national championship," he says. "We know every team who's here has the same goal as us, so it's going to be about the details and we're really happy with our squad and we know they've been through this before, having been in nationals last year. So we have a little bit of veteran experience to rely on.

The Saints play their first game on Thursday against Calgary's St. Mary's Lightning.

Seguin says the Lightning had the number one offence in Alberta during the season.

"That's not by mistake," says Seguin. "They know how to score and they can get up and down the court and it's a style we're comfortable playing too, so it should be a high pace, high scoring game and I think it's going to come down to which team can get a few more stops on the defensive end. I think whoever plays better on defence is going to win."

There are eight team competing in the national tournament.

Tip-off for the Saints opening game is set for 1pm MT, 3pm ET.