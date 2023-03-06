Saints men's basketball team wins provincial championship
The St. Clair College men's basketball team has won its first OCAA title in 55 years with a 106-77 victory over George Brown in the gold medal game at the Sportsplex Sunday.
The Saints were led by Chad Vincent-Simon who scored 27 points.
Terence Williams had 19 points and eight rebounds and Shak Pryce had 12 points, eight rebounds and 11 assists.
Pryce was named tournament M-V-P.
The last time the Saints won an OCAA title was in 1967-68.
Both the Saints and Huskies now advance to the Canadian championships in Alberta March 16th to the 19th.