Saints men's basketball team wins provincial championship

The St. Clair College men's basketball team has won its first OCAA title in 55 years with a 106-77 victory over George Brown in the gold medal game at the Sportsplex Sunday.

The Saints were led by Chad Vincent-Simon who scored 27 points.

Terence Williams had 19 points and eight rebounds and Shak Pryce had 12 points, eight rebounds and 11 assists.

Pryce was named tournament M-V-P.

The last time the Saints won an OCAA title was in 1967-68.

Both the Saints and Huskies now advance to the Canadian championships in Alberta March 16th to the 19th.