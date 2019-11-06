Saints Remain Unbeaten in OCAA Hoops

The St. Clair College men's basketball team has improved to 5-0 on the season with a 91-85 win over Lambton College in Sarnia Tuesday in OCAA action.

David Gomez Jr. led the Saints' attack with 32 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals. Glynn Willis-Paris added 18 points and nine rebounds.

St. Clair trailed 45-43 at the half and by eight points after three quarters, but the Saints outscored the Lions 31-17 in the final quarter to complete the comeback.

The Saints are ranked #2 in Ontario and #11 in Canada, according to the latest rankings.

In the women's game, Logan Kucera and Jana Kucera each scored 21 points.

St. Clair is now 3-1 and ranked #3 in Ontario and #11 in Canada.