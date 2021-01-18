Saints Volleyball Adds Recruits

The St. Clair College Department of Athletics and women's volleyball program has signed three top recruits for the 2021-22 season.

Kate Williams, Krista Nichol and Annastasia Droppert will join the three local recruits that were announced in December.

Williams is from Georgetown where she is attending Georgetown District High School. The 5'9 Setter also has played for the Georgetown Impact Volleyball Club.

She was a member of Team Ontario Red in 2019 and Team Ontario Elite in 2020 with the Ontario Volleyball Association.



Nichol is a Hamilton native who will be graduating from Westmount Secondary School where she was a three time MVP and was named a league All-Star twice. The 5'11 Outside Hitter/Middle Blocker also has played for the Smash Raiders Volleyball Club where she was named team MVP three times.

Nichol was a member of Team Canada in 2018 for the Canada vs Michigan CANUSA matches.

Droppert is from Dunnville where she is finishing up high school at Smithville Christian High School where she finished 4th at OFSAA in 2019 and 2020. Annastasia was named her high school team MVP in 2019 and 2020. The 5'11 Outside Hitter will be enrolled in the Pre-Health Science Program followed by the Bachelor of Nursing Degree.

Droppert also played club volleyball for the Smash Raiders Volleyball Club where she was the 17U Most Improved Player.

St. Clair finished the 2019-20 regular season with a record of 13-5 in the OCAA West Division ending up in 3rd place. The Saints won bronze at the OCAA Championship only losing to the eventual champions Fanshawe in the semi final. The Saints were ranked as high as 3rd in the OCAA during the season and were ranked as high as 13th in Canada