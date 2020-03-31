Sale Undergoes Tommy John Surgery

The Boston Red Sox say starting pitcher Chris Sale has undergone successful Tommy John surgery.

Sale is expected to miss 14-15 months, which would bring him back in the middle of the 2021 season.

The Red Sox said during training camp that he had a flexor strain near the elbow, but the team hoped he would avoid ligament replacement surgery.

The seven-time All-Star is 109-73 in 10 major league seasons and entering the second season of a six-year, $160 million contract.

He comes off his worst season as a full-time starter, going 6-11 with a 4.40 ERA in 25 starts.

