Sales down, but average price up for homes across Windsor-Essex in December

The Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors is reporting that sales of homes in the area were down last month.

According to WECAR's monthly report, 301 new homes were listed for sale in December, and the market activity was down 22.02 per cent compared to the same time last year.

In December 2022, 386 homes were listed.

A total of 226 properties were sold in December, which was down 11.37 per cent compared to sales in December 2022 when 255 properties were sold.

It's also a significant decline compared to November 2023, when 319 homes were sold in the region.

The average sale price was up 8.06% compared to the same time last year, which came in at $514,495.

This time a year ago, the average price was $476,107.