Salvation Army Christmas Kettle campaign into its final week

This is the final week of the Salvation Army's annual Christmas Kettle campaign.

The campaign is due to wrap up Saturday, Dec. 23 after beginning on Nov. 17.

The goal this year is to raise $215,000.

As of Dec. 18, the campaign had already raised $164,000.

Captain Nyree Bond, Community Ministries Officer with the Salvation Army in Windsor, says they hope they can reach their goal as they hit the final crunch.

"We do lose Christmas Eve this year, we're normally out right until Christmas Eve but because it falls on a Sunday, we don't operate our kettles on Sunday. This year we'll finish up on Saturday the 23rd but we still hope we'll be able to reach that target," she says.

The campaign raised $217,000 in 2022.

Bond says the kettle campaign is the only fundraiser they have all year.

"Everything we bring in through this campaign will help to support all the programs and services that we offer throughout the year. So it's really important for us to raise the funds so that we're able to help all those in our community that rely on us," she says.

Bond says they still need volunteers for this final week.

"We still have shifts to fill, we have 16 locations across Windsor and LaSalle, so we have 48 shifts that we need to fill each day," she says. "So if there's people out there, I know we're all busy leading up to Christmas, but if you have time to give back to this community, we'd be so grateful for that."

Interested volunteers are asked to call the kettle hotline at 519-971-5878 or visit the Salvation Army website.

Along with cash donations, every kettle location has a TipTap option to make a donation via debit or credit card.