Salvation Army falls well short of kettle campaign fundraising goal

The final figures are in and the Salvation Army Christmas Kettle campaign in Windsor-Essex has fallen $80,000 short of its fundraising goal.

The annual campaign, which ran from Nov. 18 to Dec. 24 of 2021, had a goal of raising $350,000.

Major Danny Pinksen, Executive Director of The Salvation Army Windsor Centre of Hope, says they're not surprised they're short of the goal given how the COVID-19 pandemic played a part in how they staged the campaign.

Throughout the campaign, the Salvation Army reported a lack of volunteers to staff some of the kettle locations, which resulted in a noticeable drop in donations at those sites.

Pinksen says when they set their goal, the money would generally be used in the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

"So we already have those monies accounted for and how they would help to finance some of our programs and services," he says. "So what we'll need to do at this point, it's still a little early, is direct our team and determine how does this shortfall impact us in terms of the programs and services we offer in our community.

Pinksen says the $80,000 shortfall is significant because there's a lot you can do with that money to serve the vulnerable in our community.

"It is more than we anticipated. We'll need to direct our team, are there any adjustments, is there any pivoting that we need to do with our programs and services that we currently offer. We hope, we hope that it won't impact the services we currently provide," he says.

The Kettle Campaign is The Salvation Army's largest public fundraising drive of the year and relies on the funds raised to feed, clothe, shelter, support those in need.

With files from Rob Hindi