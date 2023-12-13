Salvation Army holding annual Christmas Dinner

Spreading good cheer and a tasty dinner for the less fortunate ahead of Christmas.

The Salvation Army Windsor Centre of Hope is hosting its annual Christmas Dinner Wednesday night, an event that aims to spread joy and foster a sense of togetherness during the holiday season.

The dinner is taking place at the St. Clair Centre for the Arts on Riverside Drive West.

Organizers say the event has become a beloved tradition for many people over many years, and continues to bring smiles to the faces of community members every year.

Major Danny Pinksen says the free event welcomes all individuals and families in the greater Windsor region to come together and celebrate the spirit of Christmas.

"An opportunity for people from all over our community, from all walks of life, to come together," he continued. "Sit around a table to enjoy a traditional turkey meal, and we anticipate probably having in excess of 800 people at this Christmas dinner."

The event provides an opportunity for community members to enjoy a holiday meal, engage in festive activities, and create lasting memories.

Pinksen says for them it's an opportunity to provide a valuable service to the community.

"Those who probably would not be able to come to a festive environment like this to enjoy a turkey meal with their family and friends. So it provides us with an opportunity to be able to serve the community in way which is meaningful, in particular during this Christmas time and the Christmas season in itself."

There's a wide array of people that have come to the dinner over the years, and they're seeing more families coming of late.

Pinksen says everyone from the Salvation Army is excited to put on a night of good food, entertainment, and coming together.

"So it's going to be a great festive environment, and it's always a success when we have the community come together. All the volunteers who come out, probably there will be in excess of 100 volunteers from different organizations within the community who support the Salvation Army and St. Clair College to pull off this event," he said.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and officials say there is limited seating at the event for anyone who didn't purchase tickets ahead of time.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi