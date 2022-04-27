Salvation Army in Windsor launching Community Shower Program

The Salvation Army in Windsor is launching a Community Shower Program called Soap With Hope.

The program is designed to allow participants the ability to have access to a hot shower and clean clothing.

The program provides shower facilities, towels and toiletries as needed.

Major Danny Pinksen, Executive Director of the Salvation Army Windsor Centre of Hope, says this program launch was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He says there is an identified need for this service, which he believes is one-of-a-kind in this region.

Pinksen says there are men and women who are homeless and due to capacity issues, they are not able to stay in shelters.

"They go, sometimes, days and weeks without a shower. I can't image what it's like to go a day without a shower. Imagine days or even a week," he says.

Pinksen says this service is about providing hygiene, better health and dignity.

"Not only does it refresh your physically but a shower is able to refresh someone mentally and emotionally," he says. "That's the type of service we want to provide that some people in our community do not have available at this time."

Soap With Hope will be available at the Centre of Hope 355 Church Street starting on Monday, May 2 between 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and will be available to all members of the community 16 years of age or older for usage on a drop-in basis Monday-Friday.

Access to the showers will be on a first come first serve basis.

Major Pinksen adds they are looking for volunteers to help with the service, along with donations of personal care items like soap, shampoo, toothbrushes, toothpaste, and socks and underwear.