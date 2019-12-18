Salvation Army Kettle Campaign Falling Short of Fundraising Goal

A call for help from the Salvation Army in Windsor Essex.

Their annual Christmas Kettle fundraising campaign is only two-thirds of the way to its $350,000 goal.

With the campaign due to end Christmas Eve, spokesperson Shannon Wise says it's a big worry.

"It's actually about five-and-a-half days that we really have left in the campaign and the Windsor Salvation Army is over $130,000 short of it's goal. It's very concerning," she says.

Wise says they need volunteers to help out.

"Of course there's several kettle locations throughout the city of Windsor for those who are wishing to donate, but it's also staffing those kettles with volunteers. So of course if we don't have a volunteer staff at a kettle, that's one less shift that people are available to donate," she points out.

Salvation Army spokesperson Shannon Wise (by AM800's Peter Langille)

Wise says there are two ways to sign up to help out.

"The best way is to sign up is online at windsorchristmaskettles.ca, or of course we do have out kettle hotline which is 519-971-5878. So it's very easy to pick any location in the city and whatever time suits your schedule," she adds.

Wise reminds people the fundraising campaign helps to pay for a number of the Salvation Army's programs throughout the year.

CLICK HERE to sign up on line to help the Salvation Army Christmas Kettle campaign.