Salvation Army Launches Christmas Kettle Campaign

The local Salvation Army has launched its 2020 Christmas Kettle Campaign.

Major Danny Pinksen says this year's fundraising goal is $350,000 - the same as last year.

He says the campaign is the largest annual fundraiser for the Salvation Army.

Pinksen says there will be up to 18 kettles located throughout the region.

"First of all, you can do the traditional way by placing your cash or cheque in a bubble as you're doing your Christmas shopping throughout the mall other stores here in this area," says Pinksen. "Or this year you can give your donation for those who are shopping online, you can also donate online by going to our website, salvationarmy.ca."

Pinksen says the Sally Ann is following all public health safety measures and says some sites will not have bell ringers.

"There's some locations that don't want us using actual volunteers this year and that being for example Devonshire Mall," he says. "So we'll have our kettle stand there and in December we're going to actually have available to us a what's called a chip tap touchless terminal."

Pinksen says last year more than 200 people volunteered during the campaign but this year some have decided to step back.

"We have a number of people who have stepped forward and yes in brief there are some who are concerned and for that reason, they're not going to be doing Christmas Kettle duty this year as they would in previous years and we fully understand that," says Pinksen.

Last year's campaign raised just over $358,000.

Pinksen says money raised stays in Windsor-Essex and assists those in need of food, clothing and support services.

He adds this year's Salvation Army Christmas dinner will not be happening because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead, the Salvation Army will be delivering more than 400 meals to those in need during a two week span in December.