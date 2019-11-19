Salvation Army Needs Volunteers

The Salvation Army is looking for volunteers in Windsor.

It recently launched its 2019 Christmas Kettle Campaign on November 14th as it looks to raise $350,000 to feed, clothe and shelter those in need.

In 2018, over 12,000 people were helped at the Salvation Army Windsor Centre of Hope food bank and 1,800 local children received toys at Christmas.

The Salvation Army Kettle Drive raised $325,000 over the holidays in 2018.

People interested in volunteering can sign up at www.windsorchristmaskettles.ca or by calling 519-971-5878.