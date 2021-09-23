Salvation Army not accepting new clients following COVID-19 outbreak

The Salvation Army has issued a statement after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared at its Centre of Hope in downtown Windsor.

As heard on AM800, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit declared the outbreak Wednesday, but stated the Delta variant was not detected.

In a statement, the Salvation Army says it continues to work closely with the health unit to minimize the spread of the virus to clients and staff.

As a result of the outbreak, no new clients are being accepted and those currently staying at the centre are isolating and will receive regular COVID-19 testing.

In the meantime, the Salvation Army says the centre is currently going through a stringent cleaning and sanitization process.