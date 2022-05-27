Salvation Army of Windsor to relaunch Meal Program

The Salvation Army of Windsor has announced they will be relaunching their Community Meal Program for the city.

The Meal Program had to discontinue their services at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Major Danny Pinksen, Executive Director of the Windsor Salvation Army, says that by shutting down the program two years ago, they saw an influx of people using the food bank.

"It's basically designed to be another resource to people who suffer with food insecurity. We come to discover that the people that we serve within our own food bank, over the past two years we've seen an increase in the usage at our food bank of about 50%."

Pinksen says the demographic around the centre need the meal program assistance.

"We also come to know there are a number of people who don't have a home, they don't have a kitchen, they don't have the wherewithal or the means to prepare a meal, and so therefore the community meal program becomes an essential resource for these people in our community."

He says the centre is also willing to add more than one day a week if they see a need for it.

"We're going to be monitoring the demand and the need, and if the demand and need increases, we are prepared at the Salvation Army to offer more evenings for the community meal program."

Starting June 2nd, the Salvation Army will be offering the community meal program weekly every Thursday from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Pinksen adds that they are also looking for volunteers to assist with the program.