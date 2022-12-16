Salvation Army's Christmas Kettle campaign entering last week

The Salvation Army in Windsor has raised 60 per cent of its fundraising goal for its annual Christmas Kettle Campaign.

Nyree Bond, Community Ministries Officer Captai, says $120,000 of the $200,000 goal has been donated.

Bond says with just over a week left in the campaign, the Salvation Army is optimistic this year's goal can be reached but needs more volunteers.

"We're happy with the outcome so far, we've had lots of people signing up, lots of volunteers helping us out," she says. "We have about 120 shifts left to fill until Christmas Eve but with those filled, we're hoping that will be able to bring in the donations that we need and reach our goal.

Captain Bond says she is thankful for the donations and for the volunteers.

"Money is tight for lots of us so we're grateful for every dollar that goes in there, every penny," she says. "We're still counting pennies and so we're grateful for that. It's able to support us and be able to give us that opportunity to help others throughout the year."

The Salvation Army is accepting cash donations along with debit and credit card donations and Apple Pay donations.

There are 17 different kettle locations in the city including Devonshire Mall, Walmart and Caesars Windsor.

Interested volunteers are asked to call the kettle hotline at 519-971-5878 or click here to visit the Windsor Christmas kettle website.