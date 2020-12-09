Salvation Army's Christmas Kettle Campaign Goes Touchless

The Salvation Army Christmas Kettle Campaign has gone digital due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Major Danny Pinksen says putting volunteers at risk wouldn't be a responsible move with Windsor-Essex in the Red Control Level under provincial restrictions.



He says the Tip Tap Touchless Terminals will allow donors to simply tap their phones, debit or credit cards to make a digital donation.

"We've placed 15 of these terminals into the community in places where people would normally see kettle stands," he added. "Just as you would tap your interact, your visa, your MasterCard or even your phone; they're ready and active as we speak."

Pinksen tells AM800 News the technology was coming regardless of the pandemic with fewer people carrying cash every year.

"We're living in an increasingly cashless society and like myself, I don't carry cash with me, so the idea is being able to tap to donate to any cause speaks to how we are as a society now," he says.

Pinksen says the terminals do not collect personal information; they simply interact with a phone or card. A pre-set amount of $5 is set that can be increased by tapping up until you reach you desired amount up to 10 times.



He says those who can't make it out to a Christmas Kettle location can donate at www.fillthekettle.com or www.salvationarmywindsor.ca.

The organization has set a fundraising goal of $350,000.

— with files from AM800's Kristylee Varley.