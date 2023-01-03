Salvation Army's Christmas Kettle campaign surpasses fundraising goal

A successful year for the Salvation Army's Christmas Kettle campaign.

With a target of $200,000, the campaign surpassed that goal and was able to raise over $217,000 this holiday season.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Salvation Army has seen an increase in those who need assistance more than ever due to inflation and economic uncertainty.

Last year, the campaign goal was $350,000, however donations were $80,000 short of the target.

Captain Nyree Bond, Community Ministries Officer with the Salvation Army, says she's so thankful that the community continues to step up and donate, despite times being hard on everyone.

She says a couple of days prior to the end of the campaign, they were still short of their goal.

"We were just under our goal on the 23rd, and so we were a little worried about the snow storm that was coming and how that might impact us, but it actually was a great last couple of days and we were able to push it over the top."

She says Windsorites always step up to help others in the community.

"We're so grateful because our community did show up and we were really pleased with the generosity of our community. And we know that people were able to support us not only by giving funds in the kettle's, but also those that gave their time to volunteer on the kettle's, and all of the people that helped us with this campaign."

She says the Salvation Army will do an evaluation to see where any improvements can be made for next year.

"We'll look at how our campaign went and just evaluate where our locations were successful and how we did with our volunteers. We interview all of them, like exit interviews, just to make sure if there's anything we can learn from what we've done and do better next year. And so, we hope that we can raise our goal for next year and just based off that, see where we can put our kettle's."

Every dollar that is raised in Windsor stays local in the city and goes towards supporting community based programs and services delivered by the Salvation Army.

The most successful donation locations included Devonshire Mall, as well as both Walmart locations in the city.

$18,000 was raised through the TipTap donation option, where individuals could donate with a debit or credit card or Apple Pay.