Salvation Army Stops New Admissions Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Windsor's Salvation Army has put a halt to new admissions after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the shelter Wednesday.

With an outbreak at the Downtown Mission, the Salvation Army began COVID-19 testing late last week and eight positive results have come back.

According to a release, all shelter residents who have tested positive and any close contacts have been moved into isolation.

While no new admissions are being accepted, the Salvation Army is working with the city and health unit to ensure shelter is available for those in need.

COVID-19 testing continues as the shelter works to get the outbreak under control.

As heard on AM800 Wednesday, the Downtown Mission is using the former Central Branch of the Windsor Public Library as an emergency shelter while it deals with its outbreak.