Salvation Army Theft in Leamington

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a theft from the Salvation Army in Leamington.

According to police, some time between December 18 and 21, catalytic converters were removed from two Salvation Army vehicles.

"At a time where non-profit charitable organizations have struggled with less donations and higher demand this is very disheartening," said OPP Constable, Amanda Allen.

To prevent these types of theft, police suggest having the catalytic converter welded to your car's frame, which may make it harder to steal and consider engraving your vehicle identification number (VIN) on the catalytic converter, which may help alert a scrap dealer that it was stolen and make it easier to identify the owner.

Anyone with information regarding the theft is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Police report the catalytic convertor was stolen off this Salvation Army vehicle some time between December 18 and 21, 2020. (Photo courtesy of OPP)