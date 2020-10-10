Salvation Army to Distribute Thanksgiving Dinners in Windsor

The Salvation Army is making some adjustments to help Windsor, Ont. families this Thanksgiving.

Under the current COVID-19 restrictions holding a community dinner at its location at 355 Church St. isn't the best move, according to Major Danny Pinksen.

He says the organization is distributing Thanksgiving dinner packages instead.

"As in previous year's, CUPE locals here in Windsor donated turkeys and chickens, vegetables and trimmings," he says. "Until that supply is used up we're taking names."

He says the Salvation Army is already looking at how it can deliver holiday meals moving forward.

"Obviously we're looking at what we can do a little differently knowing that Christmas morning is still going to be Christmas with or without COVID-19, so how do we help families," he says.

Pinksen says residents can reach out to the Salvation Army's Community and Family Services Department to request a meal package at 519-253-7473.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi.