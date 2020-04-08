Sanders Suspends Campaign

Bernie Sanders has suspended his presidential campaign.

The Vermont senator's announcement on Wednesday afternoon all but acknowledges that former vice-president Joe Biden is too far ahead for him to have any reasonable hope of catching up.

The 78-year-old who overcame a heart attack in October, began his latest White House bid facing questions about whether he could win back the supporters who chose him four years ago as an insurgent alternative to the party establishment's choice, Hillary Clinton.

Sanders attracted widespread support from young voters and was able to make new inroads within the Hispanic community, even as his appeal with African Americans remained.

— With files from The Canadian Press