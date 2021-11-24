Sandwich Secondary in brief hold and secure after firearm report

Sandwich Secondary School was placed in a brief hold and secure today after LaSalle police received a report of a young male in the school parking lot with a firearm.

Police say officers immediately went to the school and learned that an argument between two groups of people had taken place in the parking lot of the school.

One of the people involved was not a student at the school.

A student who was not involved in the argument reported the incident to the principal and said they overheard that one of the involved males possibly had a firearm.

Within minutes of the call, police located, detained and searched a suspect but no weapons were located.

As a result of this incident, two males were issued trespass notices not to be on school premises and their parents were spoken to.

Police say the Hold and Secure status was activated out of an abundance of caution until investigators could determine what had transpired. The investigation revealed that there were no reports of any assault or threats and there was no firearm present or involved.