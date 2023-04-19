Sandwich South lands key to Windsor's economic future

Mayor Drew Dilkens says Windsor's economic future is tied to developing the Sandwich South lands.

The Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce hosted the 'Capturing the Future: Windsor's Economic Potential' luncheon with Mayor Drew Dilkens on Tuesday, where investments to Windsor in the upcoming years was the main focus.

During his speech, Dilkens spoke about how far the city has come, but that there is still a lot of work to be done to ensure that Windsor is seen as small big city, opposed to a big small city.

The mayor spoke on the importance of council looking toward the Sandwich South lands, just south of where the new hospital is being built, in order to build on future assets.

He says that Windsor and council can't afford to wait any longer when it comes to land and economic growth in the city, and that the project will cost hundreds of millions of dollars, but it would be phased.

He adds that despite the large price tag that would come along with acquiring land in Sandwich South, the magnitude of the growth and investments will benefit future generations.

Dilkens also spoke on how the Gordie Howe International Bridge, the NextStar EV Battery Plant and the Windsor-Essex Acute Care Hospital will bring more investments, and more growth to the City of Windsor once all three are completed.

He says he was emotional talking about hope and optimism for Windsor.

"The stars that are aligning for Windsor today, you don't see very often. This is a once in a generational type opportunity that we have in front of us and we can't miss it. We have to be able to put all of the pieces together and make sure that we're set in this stage for our city's future success but 2040 and beyond."

Dilkens says the land in Sandwich South could open up a lot of possibilities locally.

"What I'm talking about is really the lands that are adjacent to the 401. It's farm land today, adjacent to the 401, that should be the next industrial part of the city with direct access to the 401, and the reason I brought the Gordie Howe bridge in, is because that 401 access would lead directly to the international border crossing and open up another world of possibility."

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens speaks during a luncheon on April 18, 2023. (Photo Credit: Courtesy of AM800's Meagan Delaurier)

He adds that council will have to decide in upcoming budgets to prioritize this 10-year capital plan.

"When we get the plan to council, when we show them what it is that we're trying to do and how we're trying to lay this out, when we give them the roadmap, I would assume they're going to reprioritize at least part of the capital budget. But the order of magnitude of these types of investments would mean that you would have to be comfortable taking on strategic debt in order to fund growth."

Dilkens says Windsor is already a little bit behind schedule.

"That shouldn't deter us, we should make sure that we redouble our efforts, get this work done because our city's future, our city's economic future depends on it. If we take no action, we're basically saying any future investments of industry in our community, we're willing to let that go to Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, or somewhere else in Ontario."

Dilkens adds that city council will get a report in the near future, by the end of this year, presenting a roadmap of what investment in the Windsor area looks like.

He says council will then have to make a decision on whether or not to move forward with the large investments in the city.

He adds that at this point there is no talks with Ontario Premier, Doug Ford, but that Ford understands what Dilkens is looking to accomplish in Windsor.