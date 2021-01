No injuries are being reported after a small grease fire in Sandwich Town.

Windsor Fire and Rescue was called to the 3300-block of Sandwich St. just before 3pm Wednesday afternoon.

It took crews about a half hour to get the blaze under control.

The fire started in the kitchen with the cause listed as accidental.

One person has been left homeless due to a hydro shut off.

Damage is estimated at $15,000.