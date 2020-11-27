Santa Claus Parades Ready to Roll in Leamington and Amherstburg

Leamington and Amherstburg's Drive-Thru Santa Claus Parades are ready to go Saturday.

The Leamington District Chamber of Commerce teamed up with Parks Canada to host a parade at Point Pelee National Park starting at 6 p.m.

Entry to the event will be via Bevel Line at Seacliff Drive and all side streets will be blocked off to avoid traffic congestion.

Organizers are asking the public not to arrive before 5:30 p.m. to avoid backing up Bevel Line and assure floats and staff can get into the event first.

Complete details for the event can be found at www.visitwindsoressex.com.

Amherstburg has laid out a detailed plan for its parade set to get underway at the Libro Centre at 6 p.m.

Access the Libro Centre will only be available from the east on County Road 18 and access to County Road 18 will only be available from County Road 9.

A cut off point is set for the intersection of County Road 18 and County Road 6 at 8:45 p.m. to ensure residents have an idea if they'll make it in to the event.

(Photo courtesy of the Town of Amherstburg)