Santa Claus returns to Harrow

The Harrow Kinsmen are welcoming back Santa Claus to area.

The annual Harrow Kinsmen Santa Claus Parade takes place on Saturday, December 18.

Kinsmen member Scott Marontate says the event has been happening for a number of years but was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He says the Kinsmen look forward to putting on the event for area children.

"We couldn't have one in 2020 due to COVID so we're hoping we have a big turnout for this 2021," Marontate said.

He says the parade begins at 6pm.

"We start at the County Depot in town and we head south on Queen Street and we turn and end up at the Harrow Arena."

Marontate says the Kinsmen are expecting a good turnout.

"We got a marching band, sounds like we got quite a turn out for floats, a lot of people interested and we got Santa Claus obviously," he continued "We're going to finish it up at the Harrow Arena with protocols in place for meeting Santa Claus and a couple pictures for the kids."

The parade steps off at the Country Depot and ends at the Harrow Arena.

It begins at 6 p.m.