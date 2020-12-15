Santa Ready to Respond to Emails this Christmas

As we try to work around pandemic restrictions as we make holiday plans, one thing is still around, Santa.

The Downtown Windsor BIA and Cupe Local 543 have partnered to connect Santa Claus with kids through Windsor-Essex.

President David Petten provided details of an email campaign on The Afternoon News.

Petten says old Saint Nick has upped his tech game to help Christmas wishes come true.

"Santa is adapting to this as well, so we're able to keep kids safe and keep Santa safe at the same time. Kids can rest assured that Santa's going to know fully what they're looking for this Christmas," he says. "They'll get a response back from Santa," he added.

He hopes it makes up for missing the annual trip to visit Santa in person.

"Our goal is to try to inject as much normalcy into our traditions and celebrations this season because we know that the pandemic, while it has an impact on everyone, it's certainly having a huge impact on our kids," says Petten.

Santa will be accepting emails until Dec. 18. Kids can reach out to old Saint Nick via email at santa@downtownwindsor.ca.

— with files from AM800's Kristylee Varley.