Santos leaving Kingsville to be CAO of the Township of Adjala-Tosorontio

Nelson Santos will be staying involved in municipal government when he steps down as Kingsville's mayor on July 18.

The Township of Adjala-Tosorontio has announced they've hired Santos as the township's new Chief Administrative Officer.

The township is located in Simcoe County, not far from Barrie, and has a population of just under 11,000 people.

In a release, Mayor Floyd Pinto says "Nelson brings a wealth of municipal experience and knowledge to our Township. He brings a fresh, forward-thinking, and community-driven leadership style to this role and Council is excited to work with him on advancing our priorities and setting the stage for the future."

According to Simcoe.com, Santos will be the township's third CAO in the past two years. The previous CAO, Rhonda Bunn, left the township in April, after she accepted a new position with the province. Bunn was hired in August 2020, after the previous CAO, Gagan Sandhu, was fired by council following a closed-door meeting in April 2020.

On June 20, Santos announced he would not seek a sixth term as mayor in this October's Municipal Election.

Santos was first elected to Kingsville Council in 1997. In 2003, he was elected mayor for the first time and is currently serving his fifth term as head of council.