Sarah McLachlan coming to Caesars Windsor this summer

A Canadian singer-songwriter is coming to Caesars Windsor.

Sarah McLachlan will perform at The Colosseum on Saturday July 9.

The show is dubbed "Experience An Intimate Acoustic Evening with Sarah McLachlan."

McLachlan released her debut album more than 30-years ago.

She has sold over 40-million albums worldwide and has won three Grammy awards and 12 Juno awards.

Some of her hits include, Angel, I Will Remember You and Building a Mystery.

Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday.

