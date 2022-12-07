Sarnia police charge Windsor man

A shots fired investigation in Sarnia has resulted in charges against a 22-year-old from Windsor.

Police say a confrontation between two parties occurred in February on Kathleen Avenue and Walnut Avenue.

According to police, the parties were pursuing each other in vehicles and a passenger from one of the vehicles fired several rounds at the other vehicle.

Police say the group that was fired at continued to follow the suspect vehicle and were able to corner it but more shots were fired at them.

The suspect vehicle then fled the area.

Police say the Criminal Investigations Branch was able to identify a suspect after an extensive investigation and arrested Mack’al Larenz Blythe on December 1st with help from Canada Border Services.

Blythe is facing 12 charges including two counts of discharging a firearm with intent, two counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of pointing a firearm.

Police are reporting no injuries.

Blythe remains in custody pending a bail hearing.