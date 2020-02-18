Sarnia Stings Windsor 6-4 on Mickey Renaud Night

Sarnia snapped Windsor's three game winning streak, stinging the Spitfires 6-4 at the WFCU Centre Tuesday night.

Curtis Douglas led the Spitfires with a goal and an assist for two points and Ryan McGregor paced the Sting with a hat trick.

The loss comes on Mickey Renaud night to honour the Spitfire captain who died on February 18, 2008.

Windsor (32-16-5-0-69) sits in fifth place in the OHL's Western Division.

The Spitfires will host the London Knight's on Thursday at 7pm.

Tune into AM800 for all the action beginning with the pre-game show at 6:30pm.



