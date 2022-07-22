Saskatchewan Roughriders push back game versus Toronto to Sunday

TORONTO - The Saskatchewan Roughriders have push back their regular-season game versus the Toronto Argonauts to Sunday after players and staff members positive for COVID-19.

The two teams were originally scheduled to meet Saturday at Mosaic Field in Regina. But after losing 30-24 to Toronto on Saturday in Wolfville, N.S., the Riders were unable to practice Tuesday or Wednesday but were scheduled to do so Thursday.

The Argos provided a sign earlier Thursday the game wouldn't go ahead as originally scheduled when they cancelled their practice and added it wasn't for COVID-related reasons.

On Wednesday, the Riders announced 10 players were still sidelined following positive tests but three more had been removed from COVID protocol. Jeremy O'Day, the Riders' GM/vice-president of football operations said players "in just about every position," had been impacted and the outbreak was the result the team travelling on planes and buses and sharing hotel rooms.

The team took two days off following the loss to Toronto but cancelled practices Tuesday and Wednesday. O'Day added the Riders continue to follow the CFL's COVID-19 protocols and remain in regular contact with the league regarding the situation.

The rescheduled game still gives Saskatchewan time to prepare for its July 29 home contest versus the B.C. Lions. Following Sunday's contest, Toronto will host the Ottawa Redblacks on July 31.