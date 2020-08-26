Saturday Shift Added at Windsor Assembly Plant

Just six weeks after cancelling the third shift at the Windsor Assembly Plant, the company is requesting all current hourly production and skilled trade employees as well as apprentices to work this weekend.

Few details are known, but a notice released by the plant states all employees are to report for their regular shift times on Saturday, August 29.

This does not include employees currently laid off.

The notice goes on to say future Saturday production will be posted on a week to week basis.

The plant's midnight shift came to an end July 10 after 27 years of operation impacting between 1,300 and 1,400 employees.

Buyout and retirement packages were offered with approximately 700 workers taking the offer.