Two people have been left homeless after a house fire in Forest Glade.

Windsor fire was called to 9798 Osborn Crescent Monday afternoon around 3:30pm.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the home and the fire was quickly upgraded.

The blaze was declared out just after 4pm.

Faulty wiring in a sauna in the lower level is getting the blame.

No injuries are reported while damage is pegged at $75,000.